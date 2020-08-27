Joe Biden Staffer Apologizes for Saying He Wanted to Tell Feminist ‘Make Me a Sandwich’

Another Joe Biden staffer is apologizing for past insensitive remarks, including one in which he said he wanted to tell a girl to make him a sandwich “just to see the look on her disgusted feminist face.”

Michael Ramirez was recently hired as a “digital organizing director” in Arizona, and the Arizona Daily Independent found a number of tweets that would likely trigger any leftist.

“I want to tell a girl to make me a sandwich just to see the look on her disgusted feminist face,” he wrote in 2012.

“Let’s talk about dat ass….lmaooo,” Ramirez said in 2014.

“It’s hard as f*ck to hit on women when you’re drunk,” he mused in 2013. “You know how hard it is to make sense when you can’t feel your tongue?”

“I wish a police officer would ask me for my papers,” Ramirez wrote on Twitter in 2014. “I would tell him to go f*ck himself.”

Now, Ramirez is apologizing — not to feminists and police, but to the Biden campaign.

“The views expressed in these years-old tweets don’t reflect the views of the Biden Campaign or the Arizona Democratic Party. Michael has apologized to the campaign staff for this and is regretful of his actions,” the campaign said in a statement.

The Delaware Valley Journal reported Manuel Guzman Jr., deputy coalitions director for Latino engagement and the Democrat nominee for Pennsylvania House District 127 in Berks County, previously posted several derogatory statements on Twitter.

“Hot damn this girl in front of me got wayyyy to [sic] much f***ing perfume on. Like damn mami, if you gotta put that much s*** on #stinkyvag,” he wrote in 2011, referring to female genitalia.

“Wait so let me get this straight, so it’s ok for you to punch me in the balls but it’s a big deal when I punch you in the leg? Ahhh women,” he said in another post.

The news site found he also wrote “Ungrateful ass b*tches,” “These hoes the same all they change is their outfits,” and “The next b*tch say I look like Drake getting slapped!”

Guzman refused to respond to the Delaware Valley Journal, but he told the PA Post, “Those tweets do not represent the values that I have today, nor do they represent the values that I will fight for as the first Latino from Reading to be elected to the PA House of Representatives.”

He continued, “The truth is, there is no excuse for my words. I was young, ignorant, immature and — like a lot of young people — did not consider the impact my words would have.”

Guzman said, “[I] apologize to my mother, grandmother, my sister, and all the women who have supported me in my life.”

