Study: Abortion ‘Major Cause of Death’ for Blacks

A study published last week has confirmed that while major medical and scientific associations have adopted the political narrative that abortion is a “choice” and a “right,” the reality is that abortion is a “major cause of death” and one “which disproportionately affects a racial minority.”

The groundbreaking study, which appears in the Journal of Health Services Research and Managerial Epidemilogy, and is authored by James Studnicki, ScD, MPH, MBA; John Fisher, PhD, JD; and James Sherley, MD, PhD — all researchers with the Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI), the Susan B. Anthony List’s research arm — confirmed the racial disparities in abortion that have existed in the United States.

Three prominent figures in science and health put numbers to the toll of abortion on the Black population of the United States – the harm is incalculable.https://t.co/yUB6IABH7e — Charlotte Lozier Institute (@LozierInstitute) August 20, 2020

Using actual claims data from the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid database, the researchers analyzed the abortion rate in 17 states in which the Hyde Amendment, the longstanding federal provision that is attached to congressional spending bills and bars taxpayer funding of abortion, is not in effect due to state court rulings. In these states, abortion is available on-demand to Medicaid beneficiaries at the expense of state taxpayers.

The study’s authors observed that while some states deliver “incomplete” abortion reporting data, “the evidence is clear that for many decades Black children in the United States have not had, and do not have today, an equal opportunity to survive until birth.”

The main conclusions the researchers drew included, first, that women who have an abortion during their first pregnancy are more likely to have more abortions later on.

Second, as has been the case for at least 30 years, black women have abortions nearly four times more frequently than white women.

Third, the study suggests that, if the Democrat Party’s political agenda, which features a full repeal of the Hyde Amendment and a return to full funding of Planned Parenthood, is achieved, the potential consequences include an increase in the number of lives lost to abortion.

In June, CLI President Chuck Donovan wrote in an op-ed at the Washington Examiner that repeal of the Hyde Amendment “would cost the lives of 60,000 unborn children every year.”

“Many, if not most, will be nonwhite babies,” he stated.

Dr. James Sherley, one of the study’s authors, wrote in early August in an op-ed at the Washington Times, the Black Lives Matter movement “fails to recognize a grave injustice similar to the one that it seeks to remedy.”

“Among the many shouts demanding freedom and equal protection for Black Americans, silence excludes the millions of targeted preborn Black children who also deserve justice and humility,” he asserted.

Referencing the current study conducted by himself and his colleagues, Sherley continued their research shows “how the racial disparity of abortion is the overwhelming cause of the destruction of Black lives in America.”

“Abortion is the hushed killer of Black life that has silenced millions of George Floyds before they even took their first breath of air,” he concluded. “Yet, in this remarkable moment of social reform history, the lives of Black preborn children have been forgotten.”