President Donald Trump on Friday said that he was looking forward to seeing a woman president but that he did not want it to be Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“How about her, is she a beauty?” Trump said as the crowd booed.

The president spoke about Kamala Harris as he campaigned at the airport in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday evening.

Trump again mocked Harris for earning only 15 percent support in the Democrat presidential primaries before fading to single-digits in the polls. Trump ridiculed Harris for leaving the race in December 2019 before the primary elections even started.

“She left because she wouldn’t have gotten any votes; she was terrible,” Trump said. “And this would be your president possibly? I don’t think so.”

Trump said he was open to the idea of a woman president but suggested that she would have to earn the support of the American people.

“You know I want to see the first woman president also, but I don’t want to see a woman president get into that position the way she would do it,” Trump said. “And she’s not competent.”

At the mention of the first woman president, the crowd cheered.

“They’re all saying, ‘We want Ivanka,'” Trump said. “I don’t blame them.”