Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden for Hanging Mask Off of His Ear

President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden for publicly signaling his commitment to wearing a mask to fight the coronavirus.

“I’ve never seen a man that liked a mask so much,” Trump said at a rally at an airport in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Trump said he was “all for” Americans wearing masks to help stop the spread of the virus, urging Americans to keep washing their hands and remain socially distanced over the Labor Day weekend.

But he mocked Biden for his mask-signaling behavior.

“Did you ever see a man who likes a mask as much as him?” Trump asked, noting that sometimes Biden even hung his mask over his ear when he was speaking.

“It gives him a feeling of security,” Trump continued. “If I were a psychiatrist, right? You know, I’d say, ‘This guy’s got some big issues.”

Earlier in the campaign, Biden would speak at length with a mask dangling from his ear.

Trump joked with a congressman that he wanted to demonstrate using his mask before waving him off.

“I don’t want to touch your damn mask,” he said.

Biden proposed a national mask mandate several times in August, but on Wednesday he backtracked on the idea claiming to be a “Constitutionalist.”