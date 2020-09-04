Florida Poll: President Trump Leads Joe Biden in the Sunshine State

President Donald Trump is leading his Democrat challenger Joe Biden (D) in the Sunshine State as momentum continues to shift in the president’s direction in both key swing states and nationwide, a Trafalgar Group poll released Friday revealed.

The tide appears to be turning in favor of Trump in key swing states such as Florida. The Trafalgar Group survey, fielded September 1-3 among 1,022 likely general election voters, showed the president leading Biden 48.7 percent to the former vice president’s 45.6 percent. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen garnered 2.2 percent, while 1.3 percent chose “another party candidate,” and 2.3 percent remain undecided. The survey’s margin of error is +/- 2.99 percent, taking Trump’s lead just outside the margin of error:

Trump won Florida red in 2016, edging out Hillary Clinton by 1.2 percent. The state voted for former President Barack Obama in the 2008 and 2012 elections.

Friday’s RealClearPolitics average also reflects a tight battle in the Sunshine State, showing Biden leading by just 1.8 percent.

The Trafalgar Group survey is one of the latest demonstrating a measurable shift in momentum in the presidential race as election day draws closer. An East Carolina University survey released on Tuesday showed Trump leading Biden in the battleground state of North Carolina, 49 percent to 47 percent.

A Democracy Institute/Sunday Express Poll released after last week’s Republican National Convention also presented a positive shift for Trump, showing the president leading his Democrat challenger in the national popular vote, 48 percent to 45 percent.

Meanwhile, the presidential race has narrowed significantly in Pennsylvania, another crucial battleground state. A Monmouth University poll released this week showed Biden losing the 13-point advantage he held in mid-July, reducing his lead to four percentage points.

On Friday, Trump’s presidential job approval rating bounced to 52 percent — a number not seen since the start of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.