Americans for Limited Government will be flying a huge banner over Joe Biden’s beach house on Labor Day.

The group told Breitbart News that a plane bringing attention to Biden’s soft spot for China will be flying over Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home on Monday afternoon.

“There’s a good bet Hidin’ Joe Biden will be holed-up in the basement of his Rehoboth Beach house on Labor Day and we want to get his attention,” ALG President Rick Manning told Breitbart News.

“As vice president, Joe Biden brokered a sweetheart deal with China that could blow up the retirement accounts of millions of hard-working Americans by poisoning them with unaudited, risky Chinese assets. We want Joe to know his China collusion at the expense of Americans is coming to an end,” he said.

The plane will be toting a banner promoting their DivestChinaNow.org campaign, according to the group.

On the website, ALG argued it is “immoral” for the United States to invest in China by way of 401(k) retirement programs.

The Trump administration opposed investing federal retirement dollars in Chinese companies.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow wrote in May:

This action would expose the retirement funds to significant and unnecessary economic risk, and it would channel federal employees’ money to companies that present significant national security and humanitarian concerns because they operate in violation of U.S. sanction laws and assist the Chinese Government’s efforts to build its military and oppress religious minorities.

ALG said Biden has made it easier for China to do business in the U.S:

In 2013, Biden orchestrated a deal with the Chinese Communist Party giving Chinese companies access to U.S. capital markets without having to comply with the same strict disclosure regulations required of U.S. companies. This puts the retirement accounts of millions of Americans at risk because investors have no way of knowing the true value of any of those Chinese investments.

“There’s no telling when Biden’s ticking time bomb could decimate the retirement savings of millions of Americans,” Manning told Breitbart News.

“This aerial campaign is just one way that we are moving forward with to inform Americans about Biden’s China-first record.”

