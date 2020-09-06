Trafalgar Group pollster Robert Cahaly told The Kyle Olson Show this week that the cancellation of the Big Ten football season will be “the most impactful thing” in the presidential race.

“Imagine a Big Ten football fan sitting down on the couch to watch the SEC or ACC play, and they ask, ‘Why are we not playing?'” Cahaly said.

“Politicians who do not make it clear, loudly and often, that they oppose this decision will pay a political price,” he said.

President Trump has been very vocal about his desire to start the season.

Breitbart News previously reported that Joe Biden ally Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has been the “lone governor” holding up the season.

“I was also told that one roadblock to the new plan is the fact that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been vehemently opposed to football being played – at the high school and college level – in the state this fall,” Ohio State insider Jeff Snook said.

Whitmer has since reversed her edict banning high school football, but she has not budged on college competition.

Biden, meanwhile, released an ad blaming Trump for Whitmer’s decision.

Trump, as recently as Sunday, professed his support for a season:

Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support. They will play without them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

“Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support. They will play without them?” he wrote on Twitter.

Cahaly told The Kyle Olson Show that 63.8 percent of undecided voters are “very much in favor of playing ball regardless of COVID concerns,” and by a ratio of 4-to-1, undecideds were more likely to vote for Trump because he supports starting the season.

He indicated Democrats are in retreat on coronavirus since the Democratic National Convention, backing off of further lockdowns and a national mask mandate.

“People can only take so much. This is a free country,” Cahaly said.

He said people like to be told “what the smart thing to do is and to be trusted to do it.”

