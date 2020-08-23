Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is reportedly the lone Midwestern governor holding up the start of the Big 10 football season.

The Spun cited Ohio State insider as saying Democrat Whitmer is a “major roadblock” to it all coming together, which would essentially amount to the teams playing each other outside of the traditional league.

“I was also told that one roadblock to the new plan is the fact that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been vehemently opposed to football being played – at the high school and college level – in the state this fall,” Snook said.

“Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave his blessing to all sports being played this fall on Tuesday.”

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has canceled high school football for the fall and has tentatively moved the season to spring.

The Spun reported Whitmer is “standing in the way of all the others” and is blocking Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Penn State.

If Whitmer continues to object, both Michigan and Michigan State would be out of the mix.

Last week, Robert Cahaly of the Trafalgar Group argued the lack of a Big 10 football season — and the appearance of supporting such a cancellation — could have an impact on the presidential election.

“Midwest battleground state swing voters who see SEC and/or ACC play football this fall, will punish candidates who don’t constantly and loudly oppose the Big 10’s decision,” Cahaly wrote on Twitter.

This is the single most impactful development in the #2020PresidentialElection today. Midwest #battleground state swing voters who see @SEC and/or @theACC play football this fall, will punish candidates who don’t constantly & loudly oppose #Big10 decision. https://t.co/TBhxlv3HMZ — Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) August 12, 2020

Cahaly said on CNN that he believed no season could cost Joe Biden Michigan and Wisconsin, virtually must-win states for his campaign.

“Absolutely – I believe it is a significant factor,” Cahaly told CNN’s Michael Smerconish, FITSNews reported.

“How people perceive the coronavirus is defining their politics. If you believe it’s a hoax or you think it’s overblown you’re in the Trump corner. If you believe everything needs to be shutdown and you won’t leave your home until there’s a vaccine you’re in the Biden corner,” he said.

“But if you’re in the middle – and there’s a growing group that says ‘hey, we’re going to do what we can to be safe and protect our families but we’re gonna live our life’ – well, that group is growing, and how that group moves and how they perceive the candidates absolutely is going to determine how they vote,” he added.

“And college football is on the front line of that,” Cahaly said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on weekends. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.