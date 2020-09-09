CLAIM: an article in the Washington Post uses excerpts from Bob Woodward’s new book, which contains extensive interviews with President Trump, to claim that President Trump disagreed with the notion of empasizing with the “anger and pain” of Americans, particularly black Americans.

VERDICT — FALSE. Trump disagreed with the notion that white people have to escape the “cave” of their privilege, a concept advanced by far-left, racist “critical race theorists.”

The Washington Post paraphrases the exchange between Woodward and Trump in a manner that underlines the latter part of Woodward’s question, which highlights the need to empathize with the “anger and pain” of black Americans:

In another conversation, on June 19, Woodward asked the president about White privilege, noting that they were both White men of the same generation who had privileged upbringings. Woodward suggested that they had a responsibility to better “understand the anger and pain” felt by Black Americans.

“No,” Trump replied, his voice described by Woodward as mocking and incredulous. “You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn’t you? Just listen to you. Wow. No, I don’t feel that at all.”

However, the complete transcript reveals that the Woodward’s question actually addressed the far-left notion of “white privilege,” a concept touted by pseudo-scientific “critical race theorists” – the same idea that the Trump administration has condemned as racist and is eliminating from the federal government.