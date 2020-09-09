Women Accused of Stealing MAGA Hat from 7-Year Old Charged with Hate Crime

Two Delaware women accused of stealing a seven-year old’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat outside the Democratic National Convention have been charged Tuesday with second-degree robbery and felony hate crimes.

Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, each 21 years old, were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday on felony robbery charges, hate crime and conspiracy charges, and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child, the New York Post reported.

Delaware Online reported that three of the charges are felonies, and if convicted, the women could spend up to 15 years behind bars.

Amy and Winslow are out on bail, according to a spokesperson for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

“[H]arming another person – let alone a child – because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded,” Jennings said in a statement to Delaware Online.

Both women were arrested in connection with a viral video that allegedly showed the two women ripping up pro-Trump signs and stealing a MAGA hat from a seven-year-old in front of his mother.

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy. Why? Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump. Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

“That’s somebody else’s hat,” the seven-year-old boy could be heard saying after the women shred several pro-Trump signs in the parking lot of the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, where parts of the Democratic National Convention were held.

One of the suspects grabbed a MAGA hat that was lying on the ground.

“Get your hat back, baby,” the mother is heard telling the boy as they follow the suspects, demanding the return of the hat.

A man who also tried to get the hat back with the boy and the mother allegedly got punched in the face by one of the suspects.