Donald Trump Says He Wants Joe Rogan to Moderate 4-Hour Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed the idea of a four-hour presidential debate moderated by podcaster Joe Rogan.

The president shared an idea from UFC fighter and special forces operator Tim Kennedy, who spoke about it in an interview with Rogan.

“On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump,” Kennedy wrote on Twitter. “It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this?”

“I do!” Trump wrote, sharing the idea with his followers:

Despite Trump’s endorsement, it is highly unlikely the Biden campaign would agree to a four-hour debate moderated by Rogan, who has already mocked the former vice president for his mental decline.

“Biden, to me, is like having a flashlight with a dying battery and going for a long hike in the woods,” Rogan said in an interview with journalist Matt Taibbi in November 2019. “It is not going to work out. It’s not going to make it.”

During the Democrat primary, Rogan said he would “probably vote” for Bernie Sanders, citing his consistency on the issues:

“I think I'll probably vote for Bernie… He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.” -Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/fuQP0KwGGI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 23, 2020

In January, Rogan claimed he turned down interview requests from many Democrat campaigns, including Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg.

“I like Tulsi and I like Bernie that’s it, everyone else can eat shit,” he said, adding that he “never voted right-wing in [his] life.”

But in April, Rogan said he preferred Trump to Biden.

“I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden]. I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can’t do that,” Rogan said. “And we don’t know what the fuck he’ll be like after a year in office.”