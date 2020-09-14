Man Defecates in Nancy Pelosi’s Driveway as a Form of ‘Peaceful Protest’

A YouTuber filmed himself defecating on the driveway of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco residence, referring to it as a form of “peaceful protest.”

The man, who goes by “Mando,” posted a two-hour livestream on Saturday titled “Poopalosi,” part of which shows the YouTuber crouching in the speaker’s driveway:

After completing the deed, he walks back to the camera and utters, “That was for President Trump.” However, he later said he is “not really very political.”

According to the New York Post, Mando “said he’s part of a niche YouTube community that creates ‘IRL’ or ‘in real life’ livestream videos chronicling long stretches of unfiltered daily life,” which began after he became homeless six years ago. Since the coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions, he has struggled to find a public bathroom to use, and viewers jokingly told him to take his issue to Pelosi’s driveway.

“I’d been hunting for a toilet all week, and the joke came up in the comments on one of my streams that ‘Hey, you should take a crap at Pelosi’s house,’” Mando told the Post, adding that he entertained the idea until he “just couldn’t hold it anymore” but admitted that the joke “got out of hand.”

The Post reported:

Just a few hours after the incident, Mando said, he was stopped by officers with the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department, who detained him at the behest of Capitol Police, the agency tasked with protecting members of Congress. “It was scary! I thought my life was over in that moment,” he said. “They kept asking me, ‘Are you this? Are you that? Are you Antifa?’ And the Capitol Police were definitely watching my channel, because I could hear them on the radio like, ‘Tell him to turn off the stream.’”

Mando has since apologized to Pelosi and stated that he is “not proud” of what he did.

“@SpeakerPelosi I know you may not ever see this but I want you to know, I meant no foul harm yesterday when I did what I did. I’m not proud of it at all and I just would like for you to know that. I have no ill will against you or anyone in an elected officials position,” he said.

He does hope, however, that his action will draw more attention to the need for resources for those living on the streets.

Pelosi recently came under fire after visiting a San Francisco hair salon, brazenly violating local coronavirus rules and restrictions. She later blamed the salon, claiming that she fell for an elaborate set up — an accusation the salon owner adamantly denied.