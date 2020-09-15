Watch: Joe Biden Confuses Iraq, Iran While Lamenting War Dead

During a speech to veterans in Tampa on Tuesday, Joe Biden confused Iraq and Iran for at least the second time.

Biden pulled out his daily schedule — a regular move during campaign speeches — to review the numbers of troops who have died in overseas wars.

WATCH: Joe Biden mixes up Iran and Iraq (again) pic.twitter.com/GF5zSqpoq3 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

“U.S. troops died in Iran and Afghanistan,” Biden announced, reading from his pocket calendar.

In January, Biden also confused Iran and Iraq as he attempted to take a swipe at the Trump administration for a vote in the Iraqi parliament.

Joe Biden just said IRAN voted for U.S. troops to leave. In reality, IRAQ voted for U.S. troops to leave. Biden didn’t correct himself. Sometimes you just wonder… pic.twitter.com/OjoUU8jGLb — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 7, 2020

“The Iran parliament— the Iran parliament voted to eject all Americans and coalition forces from the country,” Biden said at that time.

