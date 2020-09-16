Job Creators Network: America Hasn’t Forgotten the ‘Irreparable Harm’ Joe Biden Inflicted on the VA

The Job Creators Network Foundation hammered Joe Biden after he spoke about Veterans Affairs during a campaign stop in Florida on Tuesday, pointing to the “irreparable harm” he and President Barack Obama inflicted on America’s veterans.

“Joe Biden must think voters have as short of memories as he does. The Obama administration, which he was part of, oversaw the VA’s wait-list scandal, toxic culture, and widespread misconduct,” said Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network, one of the country’s largest pro-jobs organizations.

“The pervasive rot in the VA under Obama and Biden caused irreparable harm to our nation’s veterans,” Ortiz said. “Despite his promises of reform, Biden already failed veterans once. He doesn’t deserve a second chance. In contrast, under President Trump, the VA has made reforms to put veteran patients first and give them more healthcare choices — exactly what JCNF’s Healthcare for You reform framework emphasizes for all Americans.”

The Job Creators Network Foundation’s (JCNF) Healthcare for You framework provides education for voters about the wholes Obamacare leave for millions and provides information on personalized healthcare that “encapsulates peace of mind, affordability, protection, freedom to choose and control.”

