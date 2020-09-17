A Rasmussen Reports poll released Thursday finds large majorities of black and other minority likely U.S. voters are concerned about a potential shortage of police officers in their communities.

According to the survey, 84 percent of black likely U.S. voters expressed concern about a possibile shortage of police officers, while 70 percent of other minorities, and 66 percent of whites shared the same concern.

The poll focused on the beliefs likely U.S. voters have about the recent violent attacks against police and concerns about the repercussions of these attacks.

Of those surveyed, 59 percent said they believe a war on police is happening in the country, an increase from 43 percent who thought so two years ago.

With political affiliation as a factor, 80 percent of Republicans and 60 percent of unaffiliated voters say there is a war on police, while only 39 percent of Democrats say the same.

“Following the assassination attempt on two Los Angeles County police officers this past weekend, most whites, blacks and other minority voters are in general agreement that there is a war on police in America today,” Rasmussen Reports noted.

The poll also finds 59 percent of likely voters support the enactment of a Blue Lives Matter law in their state, one that would label violence against police and first responders as a hate crime that would incur expanded penalties.

According to the poll, only 25 percent oppose such a Blue Lives Matter law in their state.

Republicans and unaffiliated likely voters are more supportive of Blue Lives Matter laws than Democrats.

Of those surveyed, 79 percent of GOP voters and 55 percent of unaffiliated voters back Blue Lives Matter laws, while 45 percent of Democrats support them.

When race is a factor, 63 percent of white likely voters support Blue Lives Matter laws, while 52 percent of blacks and 49 percent of other minority voters support them.

The survey shows a large majority of voters are worried the attacks by violent protesters in America’s cities will lead to a shortage of police.

Among likely voters, 68 percent said they are concerned about a potential shortage of police officers that will lead to a drop in public safety, with 44 percent saying they are “very concerned,” and 30 percent stating they have no concerns about a shortage affecting safety.

“Sizable majorities in most demographic categories worry that deadly attacks on the police will lead to a shortage of cops and reduce public safety in their community,” Rasmussen observed.

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted September 15-16, 2020. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.