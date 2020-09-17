Trump Supporters Shout ‘Nobel Peace Prize’ at Wisconsin Rally

Supporters of President Donald Trump on Thursday chanted “Nobel Peace Prize!” as he campaigned in Wisconsin.

The chant began as the president discussed his brokered peace agreements between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Israel.

“I got nominated twice for the Nobel Peace prize,” Trump said. “I guess that’s a big deal, I don’t know.”

Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for the prize for his peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. He was also nominated by Magnus Jacobson, a member of the Swedish Parliament for the Christian Democrats party, for his work brokering an agreement between Kosovo and Serbia.

Heads of State or political figures can nominate individuals for the prize, as well as foreign policy institutions and past winners of the Nobel prize.

A five-person Nobel Committee appointed by the Norwegian Parliament chooses the winner from the submitted nominations.

Trump mocked the media for ignoring the nominations, even though they fawned over former President Barack Obama after he won the prize.

“Obama got it in his first couple of weeks and nobody knew why he got it, including him. Remember, he couldn’t tell you why. He has no idea why he got it,” Trump said.

Trump ridiculed Obama for failing to do anything to promote peace.

“Frankly, he did a lousy job,” Trump said. “He was a lousy president. He really was.”