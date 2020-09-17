Two Members of GOP Campaign Team Shot in Minneapolis, One Fatally

Two campaign team members for Republican Lacy Johnson, who is challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar (D), were shot Monday afternoon in Minneapolis, one fatally.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that one 17-year-old and another team member were shot after being “approached on foot.” CBS 4 reports that the two were standing outside Super USA convenience store at the time, and that a gunman, or gunmen, fled the scene before they could be apprehended.

The 17-year-old succumbed to his wounds and the other campaign team member was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnson’s Campaign stated that the two were not carrying out official duties when shot.

The Campaign released a statement after the attack: “Today, we are shocked and saddened to learn of this senseless act of violence. It is shocking and unnecessary acts of violence like this that prove why change is more needed than ever in our community.”

On September 16, 2020, Breitbart News reported that members of the Minneapolis city council, which, in early summer, unanimously supported a pledge to abolish the police, is now asking, “Where are the police?”

Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) reported that the city council met with Minneapolis’ shead of police on Tuesday: “Just months after leading an effort that would have defunded the police department, City Council members at Tuesday’s work session pushed Chief Medaria Arradondo to tell them how the department is responding to the violence.”

On June 12, 2020, Breitbart News reported that the Minneapolis city council unanimously voted to support a pledge to abolish the police.

Prior to the voting for the pledge, Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender vowed that the council would “dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety.” On Tuesday of this week, Bender suggested police are intentionally not arresting people. She claimed, “This is not new, but it is very concerning in the current context.”

