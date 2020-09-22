Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) blasted Georgia Senate Democrat candidate Raphael Warnock in a statement on Tuesday for “provoking violence” against Georgia’s police.

Loeffler released a statement after Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed Warnock’s history of anti-law enforcement remarks.

Warnock once complained in 2015 about “police power showing up in a kind of gangster and thug mentality” in Ferguson, Missouri.

During a “Children’s Day” sermon, Warnock also railed against law enforcement, “often” posing as a “danger” to children.

“Our children are in trouble, and it’s often those who are sworn to protect who cause more trouble. … Our children are in danger,” he said.

During another 2015 sermon, Warnock said, “We should be surprised when we see police officers act like bullies on the street.”

“You don’t get to be the incarceration capital of the world by playing nice on the streets; you have to work for that distinction,” he added.

Loeffler slammed Warnock’s inflammatory remarks, charging that Warnock’s anti-police rhetoric is inciting violence against police across the country.

She said in a statement on Tuesday:

For months, Democrats have fueled the anti-police sentiment in this country — villainizing our police officers, attempting to defund our police departments, and organizing anti-police rallies in our streets. But for years, Raphael Warnock has railed against the police from his pulpit — calling them gangsters and thugs, claiming they endanger our children, and dismissing them as bullies on the street.

“It’s anti-cop radicals like Raphael Warnock who are turning our police officers into targets and inciting violence across our country,” Loeffler added.

Loeffler has continued to criticize Democrats who have failed to denounce anti-police sentiments across the country.

In an interview with Breitbart News last week, she said it is “disgusting” that vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has yet to condemn the protesting outside the hospital rooms of police officers who were shot in her state in Los Angeles, California.

“I pray for the safety and security of our law enforcement officers. In my state, we will always back our police officers. And in my race, I won’t stand for Raphael Warnock provoking violence against our heroes on the frontlines,” Loeffler concluded.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.