A former national security adviser to President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden praised the Israel peace deal brokered by President Trump to an Iranian opposition group on Friday.

Gen. James Jones (Ret.), who served early in the Obama administration, heaped praise on the development and the Trump policy generally.

“I believe that the world community is increasingly willing to isolate evil regimes through sanctions and condemnation,” Jones told a conference organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

“If you just witnessed the current agreements executed in Washington, that certainly would send shock waves through Tehran, because obviously the circle of countries that are in direct opposition to what Iran sends,” Jones said of the agreements signed by Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain at the White House last week.

Jones seemed to favor the strategy implemented by the Trump administration of “maximum pressure,” versus the Obama-Biden record of appeasement.

“The world community is uniting, but we still must do more. I believe that there should be more isolation of the leaders of those countries, especially the Iranian leaders internationally,” he said referring also to China, Russia, and North Korea.

Jones predicted citizens of Iran will “rise up” and take their country back from the mullahs.

In January, the former Obama-Biden aide praised Trump’s action of taking out Major Gen. Qassem Soleimani, calling it “the right thing to do,” Newsweek reported.

Jones urged Trump to ignore the critics of the killing.

“I would not listen to the appeasers of the world who kind of want to calm the waves,” he said.

“As articulated by the president, it’s a potential game changer…I would not let up. I would not let up.”

In 2019, Jones praised the Trump’s economic sanctions on the Islamic regime.

“The politics of appeasement don’t appeal to me. The economic sanctions and the international community should just isolate them until the Iranian people do what I think they’re going to do,” he said at the Skybridge Alternatives conference in December, according to The National.

“Then we have a plan to help the Iranian people recover. I think the sanctions are working and I do think the Trump administration on that score has done a good job,” Jones said in Abu Dhabi.

On Friday, Jones told the opposition group once the people take their country back from the mullahs, “Iran will once again be welcomed into the community of nations.”

