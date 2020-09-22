Watch: Students to Pray Throughout U.S. at ‘See You at the Pole’ Event

Students across America and even throughout the world will gather Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. in each local time zone to pray around their school flagpoles, and virtually as well, for the annual “See You at the Pole” (#SYATP) event.

The Christian event, now in its 30th year, serves as a biblical call to “Return. Restore. Revive.” Students are asked to pray for their families, their schools, their country, and their generation.

This year, a livestream video will be available at 7:00 a.m. for every time zone in the United States. Students can participate virtually in the Live Prayer Moment which can be accessed through the event’s website, its Facebook page, and its YouTube channel.

As its website states, the SYATP movement launched in 1990 by a group of ten Burleson, Texas, teens who gathered for a spiritual weekend and drove to several different schools to pray around their flagpoles for their friends and their schools.

Ultimately, they shared their experience with others, and on September 12, 1990, more than 45,000 teenagers gathered around school flagpoles in four different states to pray before the start of school.

Christian missionaries from the United States then shared the vision of SYATP in other countries.

“Now each year, an estimated 1 million students from all the world participate in See You at the Pole™,” the website states. “Students in more than 64 countries have participated. In places like Canada, Korea, Japan, Turkey, and the Ivory Coast, students are responding to God and taking seriously the challenge to pray.”

Australian-born Christian singers Joel and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country promote the SYATP event:

Christian ministry and law firm Liberty Counsel writes about the SYATP event:

The First Amendment guarantees students the right to pray individually or in groups on school grounds during any non-instructional time. All students may express their opinions verbally or in writing before or after school, in between classes, during the lunch hour or on the playing field, according to the federal guidelines on prayer in public schools found on Liberty Counsel’s website.

“These Christian young people are leading the way by example in prayer for their schools, communities and the nation,” Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said in a statement. “Liberty Counsel is proud of and supports all students who exercise their constitutional right to pray during the annual See You at the Pole™ event and throughout the school year.”