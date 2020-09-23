Convicted double cop killer Anthony Bottom is being paroled in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) New York.

WCBS 880 reports that Bottom and two other members of the Black Liberation Army ambushed NYPD Officers Joe Piagentini and Waverly Jones by using a fake 911 call to get them to come “to a Harlem housing complex,” where they were shot dead.

Jones was killed with a single shot to the back of the head while Piagentini was shot 22 times, begging for his life during the attack.

Piagentini’s widow, Dianne Piagentini, said that when she learned of Bottoms’ parole it hit her “like a punch in the gut.”

“He needed to stay behind bars. For what he did, he should’ve been behind bars for his life,” she said.

Dianne added, “Gov. Cuomo has now seen fit to release a cop killer into New York State society. This is what Gov. Cuomo releases into society and thinks that he is rehabilitated? At his trial, he said, there is no rehabilitation for me.”

Police Benevolent Society president Pat Lynch also commented on Bottom’s parole, saying, “In the last three years, [there are] 16 cop killers that are now walking our streets, so I was not surprised that once again they’re going to do that. But what makes you so angry is you know there’s a police family that’s now devastated once again, but a family that’ll fight this, and will continue to fight this.”

PIX 11 News reports that Bottom “now goes by Jalil Abdul Mutaqim.” He is scheduled to be paroled no later than October 20, 2020.

