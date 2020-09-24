Poll: Donald Trump up Narrowly in Michigan

A poll released on Thursday found President Donald Trump with a narrow .7 percent lead over Joe Biden in Michigan.

The Trafalgar Group survey said Trump has the support of 46.7 percent of likely voters, while Joe Biden is at 46 percent.

Just 3.2 percent of respondents said they were undecided. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen is at 2.1 percent.

In August, Trafalgar Group founder Robert Cahaly told The Kyle Olson Show that Trump was on the “upswing.” At that time, a Trafalgar poll showed Biden up by one point in the state.

“I could look in those undecideds, and those third-party and tell you I believe those people will vote for Trump,” he said at the time.

“We had him down by one, but I believe Trump will win Michigan as of the last poll we did,” Cahaly added.

“We’ve seen a disproportionate amount of Republicans unwilling to participate in polls and you have to really work hard to get a Republican to answer,” he said.

That was similar in this most recent poll.

Cahaly told Breitbart News his firm expanded the size of the randomly chosen likely voter poll that they contact for surveys by 110 percent.

The poll surveyed 1,015 Michiganders.

