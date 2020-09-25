Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. would never get away with Hunter Biden’s alleged graft and corruption detailed in a new U.S. Senate report, Lara Trump told The Kyle Olson Show this week.

Hunter Biden allegedly received a $3.5 million wire transfer from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow, Russia, Breitbart News reported.

“It’s so laughable to see how the mainstream media has just sort of bypassed this whole thing,” Trump said in a segment that will air on Saturday.

“If any member of the Trump family had not just received a wire transfer but taken $2 from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow, believe me, it would be headline news; it would be splashed across the front pages of every major newspaper,” she said.

Trump recalled the wringer her brother-in-law, Donald Trump Jr., was put through during three hours of testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee in June 2019.

“This is crazy stuff,” she said of the allegations against Hunter Biden.

“Such a double standard that exists out there I hope people see it. I’ll tell you our family feels it. It feels so incredibly unfair that these sorts of things can be done,” Trump told The Kyle Olson Show.

Another claim in the bombshell Senate report was that Hunter Biden was linked to a “prostitution and trafficking ring.”

Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump announced this week an additional $100 million to combat human trafficking.

“It doesn’t get any different, does it?” Trump asked. “You have the Trump administration working hard to combat human trafficking by adding additional money.”

As the conversation turned to Michigan and the November election, Lara Trump praised the starting of the Big Ten football season as “a return to normalcy.”

Trump said the campaign is working hard to win the state, as it did in 2016.

A Trafalgar Group poll released Thursday showed Trump with a narrow .7 percent lead over Joe Biden.

She said Donald Trump visited Michigan that election with the promise of better trade deals and bringing jobs back to the state, and he delivered.

“We are feeling very good in Michigan, but we want to work for every single vote. We take nothing for granted,” Trump said, adding they are working like they are behind all the way until November 3.

