Donald Trump’s campaign announced on Saturday that it has over 2.2 million volunteers working to return him to the White House in November.

“The @realDonaldTrump campaign is officially the largest grassroots movement in presidential history surpassing the @BarackObama campaign,” Trump campaign Political Director Chris Carr posted on Twitter.



“Trump Victory has 2,275,878 volunteers and counting thanks to the BOLDNESS of this President!” he wrote.



“Bigger, Better, Bolder,” Carr added.

Obama claimed his reelection campaign in 2012 had 2.2 million volunteers, according to a Facebook post from after the election:



Lara Trump, senior adviser for the Trump campaign, told The Kyle Olson Show this week that the president is working hard to win the battleground states, including Michigan.

“We are feeling very good in Michigan, but we want to work for every single vote. We take nothing for granted,” Trump said, adding they are working like they are behind all the way until November 3.

Trump held events in four key states on Friday, including Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

