Trump Celebrates Historic Supreme Court Pick at Rally in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Saturday at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, celebrating his third Supreme Court nomination in his first term.

The crowd cheered, chanting, “fill that seat” as the president took the stage in Middletown just hours after he announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nomination to the Supreme Court.

“Judge Barrett is a brilliant legal mind and an extraordinary scholar, you know that,” Trump said. “Number one in her class.”

The president and his supporters were in great spirits, despite some rain that fell at the outdoor rally.

“Think of this, this is our third nomination. We have Justice Gorsuch, Justice Kavanaugh, and now we have Amy along with 300 federal judges by the end of this term,” Trump said. “That’s a record.”

The president lauded Barrett’s judicial record and cited praise from past professors.

“Most important of all, she will defend your God-given rights and freedoms,” Trump said.

He noted that former Vice President Joe Biden would never release the names of his potential picks because they would be selected by leftist radicals like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“If given power, the far left will pack the Supreme Court with radicals who will terminate the Second Amendment, that’s what they want to do,” Trump said, warning that Biden’s justices would “strike the words ‘Under God’ from your pledge of allegiance, tear down crosses from public spaces and force taxpayers to fund extreme late-term abortion.”