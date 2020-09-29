A complex of wildfires north of San Francisco dubbed the Glass Fire burned more than 42,000 acres, destroyed 52 homes, and remains at zero containment.

The local CBS affiliate reported on the new blazes:

The day on Monday began with just a few Calistoga neighborhoods under evacuations orders. By the end of the day, all 5,300 residents had been forced from their homes. It was the second time a major wildfire has ripped through the region over the last two months. Firefighters were finally getting the massive LNU Lightning Complex fire — which has claimed five lives, burned hundreds of homes and charred 363,220 acres in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties — under control with 98 percent of containment when the Glass Fire complex roared to life during Red Flag weather conditions early Sunday. Napa County officials report that over 4,600 homes or approximately 11,600 residents were under evacuation orders or warnings as of Tuesday morning.

Another image of what used to be the restaurant at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort. #GlassFire @northbaynews pic.twitter.com/jo9xUDjbDS — Derek Moore (@deadlinederek) September 28, 2020

“Our firefighters have not had much of a break,” Cal Fire’s Daniel Berlant said in the CBS report. “And these residents have not had much of a break.”

“You’re standing in your driveway and looking at your house and you wonder if you’re going to see it again,” Cunningham, an evacuee, said in the CBS report. “The scariest part of it is not knowing.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Napa and Sonoma counties on Monday and asked President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration.

Fox Business reported that the fire destroyed much of the Meadowood luxury resort in Napa Valley:

Firefighters tried to save it but a spokesman for the luxury hotel told KTVU FOX 2 that several buildings on the 250-acre property were damaged, including the main one that houses its Michelin three-star restaurant. The 475 vintners in Napa Valley alone account for just 4% of the state’s grape harvest but, according to Reuters, half the retail value of all California wines sold.

The Glass Fire is the latest of dozens of wildfires burning across the state.

