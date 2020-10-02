Iowa Poll: Republican Ashley Hinson, Democrat Abby Finkenauer Tied

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA) and Ashley Hinson, the Iowa First Congressional District Republican candidate, are tied according to a poll released on Friday.

A survey conducted on behalf of the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) found that Finkenauer and Hinson are tied at 45 percent of likely voters in the district. Ten percent of Iowa voters remain undecided.

Jimmy Peacock, Hinson’s campaign manager, said in a statement on Friday that she continues to rise in the polls as voters become more aware of Finkenauer’s leftist credentials.

“The more voters learn about Congresswoman Finkenauer’s liberal record and the Pelosi-Finkenauer agenda, the less they want to see her reelected,” Peacock said.

The survey found that although 19 percent of the first district identify as “liberal,” 43 percent refer to Finkenauer as liberal as well.

“She is out of touch with voters in Iowa’s First Congressional District,” Peacock added.

Jason Noble, a Finkenauer campaign spokesman, said the CLF poll is “unreliable,” and the polling group has a “history of inaccurate results.”

Basswood noted in their report that Hinson has a six-point advantage among independent voters compared to Finkenauer.

Democrats outpace Republicans in voter registration in Iowa’s first congressional district by five percent or 35 to 30 percent.

Iowa’s first congressional district represents a pivotal swing district for Republicans’ mission to take back the House majority in November. The first district is one of the 30 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election but is currently represented by a Democrat. Republicans need to take back a net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

Basswood conducted the poll on behalf of the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) by contacting 400 likely voters between September 26 and 28. The survey has a 4.9 percent margin of error.

