Republican New Mexico U.S. Senate candidate Mark Ronchetti went head to head Monday night against Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) in a KOB-Santa Fe, New Mexico debate.

Throughout the debate, Ronchetti took Luján to task on a number of issues, including COVID relief for the American people and obstruction by Democrats to halt the process, which Ronchetti claimed Luján “is right in the middle of.”

“Congressman Luján is right in the middle of this. He can go to Nancy Pelosi and say take this stuff out, let’s get something done,” Ronchetti said.

.@MarkRonchettiNM taking Ben Ray Luján to task on House Dems' COVID relief obstruction and liberal wish lists. "Congressman Luján is right in the middle of this. He can go to Nancy Pelosi and say take this stuff out, let's get something done." #NMsen pic.twitter.com/WxvJjuHEBT — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) October 6, 2020

Ronchetti went on to detail as to why he believes the Affordable Care Act is not doing enough for families like his and patients like his daughter with a pre-existing condition, later claiming Luján supports a government takeover of health care.

“Well Congressman, what you have advocated for is a takeover of the health care system,” Ronchetti stated.

Steve Pearce, chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, released the following statement after Ronchetti’s performance:

Mark Ronchetti demonstrated his strong political convictions and truly understands what New Mexico needs in these trying times. He exposed Luján’s weak record in Washington and explained how the Congressman is two-faced when it comes to his actions in Washington and his desire to help his home state. Luján failed to explain to New Mexicans what he’s done to improve their lives. He offered few specifics and played the blame game with others in Washington. It’s obvious that Ronchetti understands New Mexico and has real solutions. He knows what needs to get done to crack down on crime and to revitalize our economy.

An emailed press release from the New Mexico Republican Party claimed, “Luján seemed flustered and often evaded the questions.”