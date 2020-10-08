Donald Trump: Sen. Kamala Harris a ‘Monster’ and a ‘Communist’

President Donald Trump warned Thursday that Sen. Kamala Harris was a communist who would quickly seize power if former Vice President Joe Biden was elected president.

The president praised Vice President Mike Pence’s performance in the vice presidential debate on Wednesday in an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning.

“I thought that wasn’t even a contest last night, she was terrible,” Trump said. “I don’t think you could get worse. And totally unlikable. And she is. She’s a communist. She’s left of Bernie.”

Trump warned Biden was mentally declining and would not be president for long if he was elected.

“Biden won’t be president for two months, he’s not mentally capable of being president, everybody knows that … and this monster that was on stage with Mike Pence who destroyed her by the way … everything she said was a lie,” Trump said.

The president reminded the audience that Harris was rated further left than self-described Democrat socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“She’s a communist, she’s not a socialist, she’s well beyond a socialist,” Trump said.