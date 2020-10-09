Donald Trump to Gretchen Whitmer: ‘I Do Not Tolerate ANY Extreme Violence’

President Donald Trump on Thursday challenged Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after she blamed him for inspiring militia in her state.

“I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President!”

Whitmer alleged Trump inspired the militia plot to kidnap Whitmer for the purpose of starting a civil war.

“Just last week, the president of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacist and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups,” Whitmer said after the plot was exposed. “Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry, as a call to action.”

The president reminded Whitmer it was his Justice Department that uncovered the plot by a militia group

“Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist — while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters, and Mobs that burn down Democrat-run cities,” he wrote.

Trump said Whitmer had done a “terrible job” handling the coronavirus, with draconian lockdowns in the state for months.

“Governor Whitmer — open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches!” he wrote.

C-SPAN