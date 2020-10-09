Poll: Donald Trump Takes Lead over Joe Biden in Arizona

President Donald Trump has overtaken his Democrat challenger Joe Biden (D) in battleground Arizona, a Trafalgar Group survey released Friday found.

The survey, taken October 6-8, 2020, among 1,087 likely general election voters, showed the president holding a four-point advantage in the Grand Canyon State — 47.8 percent to 43.7 percent. His four-point lead is outside of the survey’s +/- 2.89 percent margin of error.

Of those surveyed, 4.6 percent remain undecided, and 2.2 percent back Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen:

The survey follows a Latino Decisions survey released this week, which showed Trump and Biden statistically tied in the swing state, with Biden leading Trump 48 percent to 45 percent — a lead within the survey’s +/- 4 percent margin of error:

ARIZONA

Biden 48% (+3)

Trump 45%

.#AZsen:

Kelly (D) 47% (+5)

@LatinoDecisions/ Education Reform Now Advocacy (D), LV, 9/28-10/6

The tide appears to be turning in the president’s favor in crucial swing states, particularly in recent days. An Orlando’s Fox35 and InsiderAdvantage survey released this week showed President Trump leading the former vice president by three percentage points in the Sunshine State, with 10 percent remaining undecided. Like the Trafalgar Group’s Arizona survey, the Florida poll was taken after the president’s coronavirus diagnosis.

President Trump secured Arizona in 2016, besting Hillary Clinton 48.1 percent to the former secretary of state’s 44.6 percent.

Friday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Biden up by 2.7 percent in Arizona — a lead that has continued to shrink throughout the week.