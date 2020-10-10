President Donald Trump’s physician announced Saturday that it was safe for the president to exit quarantine after contracting the coronavirus.

“This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley announced in a memo released to reporters.

Conley said that Trump was on day ten since he first demonstrated symptoms of the virus and that all of his symptoms had improved. He also cited tests that revealed “no evidence of the actively replicating virus.”

“In addition, sequential testing throughout his illness has demonstrated decreasing viral loads that correlate with increasing cycle threshold times, as well as decreasing and now undetectable subgeneric mRNA,” he wrote.

The president has been eager to return to the campaign trail since spending a week in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

On Saturday, Trump spoke to a peaceful protest defending law enforcement, organized by BLEXIT founders Candace Owens and ex-police officer Brandon Tatum.

“I’m feeling great,” he said, thanking his supporters for their prayers and support while he battled the virus.

Trump will host a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, October 12.