Green New Globalism: Stellantis to Make Hydrogen Ram Trucks in Mexico

Multinational automaker Stellantis is set to launch its first hydrogen-powered vehicle for the United States market with its made-in-Mexico Ram 5500 trucks.

Stellantis executives have announced that its hydrogen-powered Ram 5500 large pick-up truck will be manufactured in Mexico and sold in the United States market with a focus on sales in hydrogen vehicle-friendly California.

“This year, we are starting production of larger vehicles in Poland, and development in North America is expected to follow quickly, especially with the large Ram 5500 in a fuel-cell version,” Stellantis’s Jean-Michael Billig told Welt am Sonntag, a German newspaper.

Specifically, Stellantis will produce the hydrogen Ram 5500 trucks at its Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in Saltillo, Mexico.

Last year, records reviewed by The American Prospect showed that Stellantis workers at its Saltillo plant can earn as little as $2.54 an hour.

The production of its hydrogen-powered Ram trucks in Mexico comes as Stellantis has laid off about 400 American engineers with plans to hire engineers in countries like Mexico, Brazil, India, and Morocco.

While cutting costs by outsourcing to low-wage countries, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares recently secured a $39 million compensation package, making him the top-earning auto executive.

