Tara Reade is writing a memoir to detail her journey since she came out against Joe Biden and alleged that he sexually assaulted her in 1993.

In March, Reade, like several other women before her, went public with claims that Biden had touched her inappropriately without consent. That incident is to be told in Reade’s new book, Left Out: When The Truth Doesn’t Fit In, which is set to be released on October 27, one week before the presidential election.

According to Fox News, the excerpt reads:

Tara Reade shares the aftermath of the re-victimization of speaking out about her sexual assault, with then-Sen. Joe Biden in 1993, where the shaming, attacks and threats instigated by the media set (sic) her into a personal tailspin. Tara-rized viciously by cyberbullies, receiving death threats, and fearing for her life and those of her family, Tara tells how living with no regret and coming forward was right for her conscious (sic). The moment that defines Tara will not confine, but instead move her forward by reclaiming her identity and pulling back together the pieces of life left.

While Biden has denied Reade’s claims, Jacquie Jordan, founder of TVGuestpert Publishing, told Fox News that she believes Reade’s story is “worth” understanding.

“As a woman-owned business, we believe Tara Reade’s story was worth being written, memorialized and shared,” Jordan said.

Reade spoke exclusively to Fox News about the book and she hopes “by being really frank about my life, about what has happened to me, and how I keep forward” will assist other sexual assault survivors.

In her comments to Fox News, Reade insisted that her book will not focus fully on the election or Joe Biden, saying, “It’s about my life and what it’s like to experience trauma and then move forward.”

“It doesn’t have anything to do with the election,” Reade said. “I do discuss Joe Biden and how I experienced Joe Biden as a staffer and as a woman. And it was not a positive experience, yet he is going to the most powerful position in the Western world.”

Reade said she hopes those that read her memoir will get the “truth.” Reade said:

It’s just about the human experience. It’s about trying to move through trauma, move through – and when you try to get heard, what it’s like to really, you know, move through all of that that I experienced, losing my job, losing my career, that all of the smears that I experienced and then trying to piece together my life back.

“I don’t regret coming forward, but it definitely feels like things were broken in a million pieces and I’m trying to piece together back my life,” Reade added.