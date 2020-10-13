Nevada Poll: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Virtually Tied

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are virtually tied in Nevada, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

A survey conducted by WPA Intelligence for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and AARP Nevada found Biden leads Trump by only two points or 44 to 42 percent. This makes Biden’s lead within the poll’s 4.4 percent margin of error.

Six percent of voters remain undecided about who they would vote for, one percent would vote for Independent candidate Don Blankenship, and three percent who would choose Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen. Four percent said they would choose “none of these candidates.”

Chris Wilson, a GOP pollster and WPA Intelligence CEO, said in a statement on Tuesday, “Right now, I think it’s very clear the Nevada race for president is wide open.”

The Silver State represents a potential pickup for Trump during the 2020 presidential election, as the 45th president only lost to Hillary Clinton by 2.4 percent.

The Review-Journal survey contrasts with a Sienna College/New York Times poll, which found Biden led Trump by 48 to 42 percent.

Wilson added while Biden and Trump have strong support from their partisan voters, Trump has a slight edge among independent voters.

“The one really curious or interesting dynamic is the independents (classified in Nevada as nonpartisans). The independents in Nevada are favoring President Trump by a 4-point margin, 38 to 34, and 13 percent are undecided,” the WPA Intelligence CEO said.

Wilson explained that many of the undecided voters either are registered independents and/or have a high school education or less, which he thinks will aid the Trump campaign.

WPA Intelligence conducted the poll for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, poll 512 likely Nevada voters between October 7 and 11. The survey has a 4.4 percent margin of error.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3