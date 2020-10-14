Former Abortion Workers in Support of ACB: Kamala Harris Submits Planned Parenthood’s Opposition

A former Planned Parenthood director who left the abortion industry has sent a letter on behalf of more than 550 former abortion workers to U.S. senators in support of the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Abby Johnson, founder of the ministry And Then There Were None, which helps abortion workers leave the industry, sent the letter to the senators on Monday, one day before Democrat vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) submitted a letter opposing Barrett’s confirmation on behalf of Planned Parenthood.

Observing that more than 2,300 abortions are performed each day in the United States at an average cost of $500 each, Johnson’s letter states:

The things we have personally witnessed inside of abortion clinics we would never wish on our worst enemies; it’s not just the messiness of abortion that haunts us and putting together pieces of aborted babies. No, it’s the complete and utter disregard for the women – they are solely means of increasing revenue. And that’s something that is missing from the conversation on abortion which we can personally attest to during our time working in abortion clinics.

On Tuesday, the second day of Barrett’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings, Harris ranted at President Donald Trump’s nominee, excoriating her for signing a 2006 pro-life newspaper ad that called for putting an end to Roe v. Wade, and another ad in 2013 that, Harris accused, “expressed opposition to abortion.”

Harris held up recently deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg as an example of a Supreme Court justice who knew abortion is “essential to women’s equality.”

Using the language of the industry that abortion is “health care,” Harris concluded her rant by saying, “I would suggest that we not pretend that we don’t know how this nominee views a woman’s right to choose to make her own health care decisions.”

Harris’s political career has been entwined with Planned Parenthood from its start. She received thousands of dollars in contributions from Planned Parenthood for her California attorney general re-election campaign and then her Senate campaign.

When serving as attorney general, Harris’s office raided the apartment of undercover journalist David Daleiden, who exposed Planned Parenthood’s activities in fetal tissue trafficking. Subsequently, in 2016, the Washington Times revealed emails that exposed how Harris’s office collaborated with Planned Parenthood to produce legislation that targeted Daleiden.

Johnson’s letter on behalf of the abortion workers states:

Initially, our clients also thought that abortions helped women. We, too, thought that it was her “right” to do what she wanted with her body and that the decision was between her and her doctor. But, after years in the abortion industry, our clients witnessed how inhumane abortion actually is.

The letter continues about the unsanitary practices found in many abortion clinics:

Yet when Whole Woman’s Health vs. Hellerstedt was brought before the U.S. Supreme Court demanding abortion clinics follow the standards as other medical clinics, the Court ruled in favor of allowing the shoddy practices of abortion clinics to continue unchecked. That’s not protecting women’s health – that’s encouraging abortion clinics to continue to cut corners to the detriment of women in the name of profit. Abortion is not about the women. It’s about the profit. This is the truth that the industry wants to suppress. We will not remain silent. Not anymore.

Johnson acknowledges that while abortion clinics “won’t just suddenly close with the appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court,” the former abortion industry workers are supporting Barrett “simply because our country deserves better than abortion.”