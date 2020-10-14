Poll: Voters Back Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation by 17-Point Margin as Support Builds

Support for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation continues to rise among all voters, including Democrats, a Morning Consult survey released on Wednesday confirmed.

They survey, taken October 9-11 among “roughly” 2,200 voters, showed 48 percent of registered voters backing Barrett’s confirmation — an 11-point increase from September 26 and two-point uptick from the 46 percent who said the same last week.

In the late-September survey, only 14 percent of Democrats indicated that the Senate should confirm Barrett. That number jumped ten points, to 24 percent, a week later. This week’s survey showed the number rising three points, with over a quarter of Democrats, or 27 percent, expressing the belief that the Senate should confirm Barrett.

Support among independent voters climbed from 36 percent in the October 2-4 poll to 38 percent in the most recent survey, and Republican support remained steady at 77 percent:

New from me: Support for ACB's confirmation ticked up again in the latest @MorningConsult/@politico poll. By a 17-point margin, voters say the Senate should vote to confirm her to the Supreme Court.https://t.co/CCjKtH7ZrE pic.twitter.com/r7ipIpclWQ — Cameron Easley (@cameron_easley) October 14, 2020

According to the Morning Consult, the survey “provides another warning sign for Senate Democrats — process arguments about when the chamber should hold a vote on Barrett’s nomination have yet to sway public opinion.”

Morning Consult also reported “a larger share of Republicans and Democrats are voicing support for Barrett’s nomination than they did for Kavanaugh’s.”

Fifteen percent of Democrats, at the time, said Kavanaugh should be confirmed, compared to the 27 percent who currently support Barrett’s confirmation. Sixty-seven percent of Republicans said the same — a 10-point decrease from the 77 percent who currently support Barrett’s confirmation.

The survey also revealed that a plurality of voters, 44 percent, believe the Senate should “vote on confirming her as soon as possible, regardless of who wins the election.”

Senate Judiciary Committee

That is up from the 39 percent who said the same September 26. Thirty-six percent believe the Senate should only vote on confirming her if Trump wins the presidential election.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 2 percent.