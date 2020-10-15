L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti: ‘Trick-or-treating Is Not Recommended’ on Halloween

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has reminded residents of his city that “trick-or-treating” on Halloween is “not recommended” this year because of the danger of spreading the coronavirus through contact with other people.

This Halloween, we are finding ways to celebrate safely. We miss our traditions, but we must continue to protect our families. Large gatherings or parties — even outdoors — are not permitted. Trick-or-treating is not recommended. Please celebrate at home or virtually. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) October 15, 2020

As Breitbart News reported last month, Los Angeles County health officials initially tried banning trick-or-treating altogether.

Instead, they issued the following guidelines (original emphasis):