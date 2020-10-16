North Carolina Poll: Joe Biden 51%, Donald Trump 46%

Joe Biden (D) has an edge in battleground North Carolina, a Civiqs/DailyKos survey released this week revealed.

The former vice president leads President Trump in the Old North State, 51 percent to 46 percent. Two percent of likely North Carolina voters chose “someone else,” and one percent indicated they are “unsure.” Biden also has a slightly higher favorability rating than the president, 48 percent indicating a “favorable” view of the presidential hopeful, compared to 45 percent who said the same of Trump:

A closer look at the survey shows Biden holding a double-digit advantage with independent voters in North Carolina, garnering 52 percent support to Trump’s 41 percent.

The survey, taken among 1,211 likely voters in North Carolina from October 11-14, has a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percent. Democrats and Republicans each made up 37 percent of the sample, while independents comprised 26 percent.

The poll comes as the GOP continues to narrow the voter registration gap in the battleground state. According to voter registration data from the North Carolina Board of Elections, the state is more Republican than it was in 2016 when Trump took the state by less than four percentage points.

As Breitbart News reported:

Although the presidential race is expected to be just as close in North Carolina this year, recent statewide developments signal that Trump and Republicans down-ballot have cause for optimism. Voter registration data from the North Carolina Board of Elections indicates that the state is now more Republican than it was in 2016. Overall, as of September, Democrats have lost roughly six percent of their total registered voter population since the last presidential election. Republicans, on the other hand, have expanded their registered voter population by more than three percentage points in the same period.

Thursday’s RealClearPolitics average indicated a tighter race, showing Biden leading Trump by 3.3 percent.