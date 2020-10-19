Firefighters: L.A. County Ballot Box Intentionally Set On Fire

Firefighters said Monday that a ballot box in Los Angeles County was intentionally set on fire Sunday evening.

The fire, which was reported around 8:00 p.m. last night outside Baldwin Park’s public library, may have destroyed dozens of votes.

Fire crews “used a chainsaw to cut the drop box open and remove the incinerated ballot papers. Police then took the damaged voting slips,” noted Newsweek.

It is unclear how many ballots were inside the box at the time of the fire.

Arson investigators have launched an investigation into the fire, police said.

No arrests have been made.

No additional details are known at this time.