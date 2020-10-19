Statue of Washington Governor Who Quelled Violence Against Chinese Workers Vandalized

City workers are trying to repair the damage vandals did to a statue of former Washington Gov. John Harte McGraw that has stood in downtown Seattle for a century.

According to a local news outlet, vandals splashed red paint on the statue and scrawled “KKK” on it.

McGraw’s effort to protect Chinese workers was detailed in a post on the City of Seattle’s website just weeks ahead of the 2012 general election:

In this election season, with an upcoming vote for this state’s governor, we thought we’d feature a public artwork created in honor of the second governor of Washington state, Governor John Harte McGraw. The full-length, historic, bronze statue stands in McGraw Place near Westlake Center, bordered by Stewart Street, Fifth Avenue and Westlake Avenue. Artist Richard Brooks was commissioned to create the sculpture shortly after the death of the governor in 1910. The bronze features McGraw in a suit, cane and overcoat in hand, staring determinedly into the distance. McGraw was governor from 1893 to 1897 and was instrumental in the creation of the Lake Washington Ship Canal which, through a series of manmade cuts, connects Lake Washington with Puget Sound through several preexisting bodies of water, including Union Bay, Portage Bay, Lake Union, Salmon Bay and Shilshole Bay. Earlier, as King County sheriff, McGraw was a major figure in keeping the peace during disturbances against Chinese laborers in the late 1880s. In February 1886, he repelled vigilantes who were trying to round up Chinese Americans in Seattle and send them back to China. McGraw deputized 400 Seattle citizens to protect the Chinese. He also protected property during the Seattle fire in 1889.

