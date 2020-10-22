Biden Campaign Claims Hunter Biden Bombshell Is ‘Russian Misinformation’ Hours Before Debate

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign referred to explosive reporting on Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings as “Russian misinformation” just hours before Thursday evening’s final presidential debate.

“If we see tonight from Donald Trump these attacks on Vice President Biden’s family, I think we need to be very, very clear that what he’s doing here is amplifying Russian misinformation,” Kate Bedingfield, Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director, told reporters on a conference call.

Over the course of the week, Fox News, the New York Post, Breitbart News, and Rudy Giuliani, have released a slew of stories and information regarding emails and text messages allegedly from Hunter Biden’s connecting his father to his business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Top Democrats, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), have claimed, without evidence, that the explosive revelations are part of an ongoing disinformation campaign orchestrated by the Russian government.

However, Director of Intelligence John Ratcliffe has dismissed claims Schiff’s claims, telling Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria that, “We have shared no intelligence with chairman Adam Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

Further, a federal law enforcement official told Breitbart News that the Department of Justice and FBI concur with Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden’s emails are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

On Tuesday evening, Biden claimed there is “no basis” behind allegations that his son profited from foreign business partners by selling access to him while he was vice president.

“This is the same garbage Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s henchman. It’s the last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family,” Biden told Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN 12 News. “Even the man who served with him on that committee, the former nominee for the Republican Party, said there’s no basis to this, and you know, and all and the vast majority [sic] of the intelligence people have come out and said there’s no basis at all.”

Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump urged Attorney General William Barr to “act fast” on the allegations of “major corruption” connected to the Biden family.

“We’ve not to get the attorney general to act. He’s got to act, and he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody. This is major corruption, and this has to be known about before the election,” the president told Fox & Friends.