FBI, DOJ Concur: Hunter Biden Laptop, Emails NOT ‘Russian Disinformation’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden boards his campaign plane at Miami International Airport in Miami, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, to travel home to Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Kristina Wong

The FBI and Justice Department concur with Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden’s laptop and emails are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign, a federal law enforcement official told Breitbart News on Tuesday.

In addition, the FBI has possession of the laptop in question, the official confirmed.

The FBI and DOJ’s concurrence with Ratcliffe was first reported by Fox News’ Jake Gibson.

The concurrence follows Ratcliffe’s statements on Sunday that the intelligence community does not believe the laptop and emails are part of a Russian disinformation campaign despite the claims of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Ratcliffe said on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria Sunday:

Let me be clear: The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that. We have shared no intelligence with chairman Adam Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign. It’s simply not true.

A senior intelligence official told Breitbart News: “Ratcliffe was right. Schiff was wrong. In other words, it was a typical Tuesday.”

