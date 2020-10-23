Michigan Poll: Donald Trump 49%, Joe Biden 45%

President Trump has a four-point lead over Joe Biden (D) in Michigan, a Zia Poll/Painter Communications survey released this week revealed.

Zia Poll conducted the survey October 11-18 among 2,851 likely voters and found Trump leading Biden 49 percent to the former vice president’s 45 percent. The lead is outside the survey’s +/- 2.5 percent margin of error. Three percent of voters remain undecided, and two percent chose another candidate:

MICHIGAN

Trump 49% (+4)

Trump also enjoys a double-digit advantage in terms of voter enthusiasm. Eighty-five percent of Trump supporters said they are “very excited about their candidate,” compared to the 70 percent of Biden supporters who said the same of the Democrat presidential hopeful.

Voters remain relatively split on issues that concern them the most. Twenty-three percent said they are most concerned with jobs and the economy, followed by health care and the Chinese coronavirus (22 percent), and law and order (21 percent).

The survey also found that 45 percent of voters plan to vote on Election Day, while 55 percent said they plan to do so either by mail or absentee in person.

