Nuns in MAGA Masks Attend Donald Trump Rally in Ohio

Supporters listen to US President Donald Trump speak during a campaign rally at Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio on October 24, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

Three nuns sitting directly behind President Donald Trump drew attention at his rally in Circleville, Ohio.

The three nuns wearing purple and white habits folded their hands in prayer, held rosaries during the rally, and raised up the Bible as Trump took the stage.

The purple and white habits are worn by the Children of Mary order.

They also wore the Trump campaign black MAGA masks, typically offered to supporters who sit behind the president during the coronavirus pandemic.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.