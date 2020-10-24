Report: Over 56 Million Already Voted in Presidential Election

Tens of millions of Americans have already cast their votes in the presidential election, according to a running analysis from the Elect Project.

The Elect Project, operated by University of Florida Professor Michael McDonald, shows that over 56 million Americans have already cast their ballots in the presidential election, representing 40.7 percent of the total voter turnout in 2016.

According to Saturday’s early afternoon update, 38,624,829 of the 56,150,974 votes cast have been by mail, while 17,526,145 have voted in person. However, the analysis notes that “some states do not differentiate between mail ballots and in-person votes”:

Yes, we blew past 55 million this morning to 56 million. Updates include AZ, FL, MT, NC, ND, TX, and VA. There is a 2nd update from CA (posted as I was closing down last night) and an update for NV mail ballots that I didn't post correctly — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) October 24, 2020

McDonald also has a breakdown of total votes by party affiliation, although it only includes states that are including their party registration data. Those include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota.

The latest data haul shows Democrats comprising 49.6 percent of total votes cast, while Republicans make up 27.5 percent.

The Democrats’ early advantage stems primarily from voting by mail, returning more than 10.8 million ballots to the GOP’s 5 million. However, as seen in individual states such as Florida, Republicans are leading Democrats in in-person voting, 2,052,106 to 1,950,050.

President Trump voted early in his home state of Florida on Saturday morning, telling reporters, “I voted for a guy named Trump”: