Report: Chicago Police Called to Former Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s Home for Domestic Incident

The Chicago Police were called to the home of former CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson on Friday evening over a reported domestic incident.

Officers were called to the former top cop’s Bridgeport home after a “verbal altercation escalated,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

According to reports, Johnson was accused of shoving his wife during an argument.

Nakia Fenner, a CPD lieutenant and Johnson’s wife, reportedly refused medical attention at the scene, according to Chicago Police officer Michael Carroll in a statement.

Johnson was not in the home when police responded to the call, but the former police superintendent turned himself in to face the charges on Saturday afternoon, according to Chicago’s CBS affiliate.

There was a domestic incident overnight at Fmr. Supt. Eddie Jonhson's. First reported by @SPOTNEWSonIG, per @CWBChicago. Police, I’m told, still unable to locate / speak to Mr. Johnson. Pic below of response, per source. pic.twitter.com/rGGMTNvO3S — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) October 24, 2020

The domestic abuse accusation is only the latest legal trouble facing the former police boss.

A female Chicago Police officer who claims that Johnson sexually harassed her when she was on his security detail filed a lawsuit against him on October 14.

CPD officer Cynthia Donald accused Johnson of forcing her to perform sexual acts and used his position as her boss as a weapon to force her to do his will.

Johnson was fired by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in December after he was found allegedly intoxicated and asleep at the wheel of his car.

Lightfoot fired Johnson for his “intolerable lies” about the incident.

“Had I known all the facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there,” Lightfoot said when she fired Johnson in December.

