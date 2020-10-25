Trump Campaign, Nevada GOP Sue over Lack of Voter Integrity Measures

The 2020 Donald Trump campaign and the Nevada GOP filed a lawsuit this week to stop the counting of mail-in ballots in Clark County, Nevada, over the alleged lack of voter integrity measures.

The Trump campaign and the Nevada GOP filed a petition against Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Clark County registrar Joe Gloria to stop the counting of ballots in the county over alleged issues with the mail-in ballot counting process.

The plaintiffs contend that Gloria is “obstructing the observation process” by not allowing people to see where ballots are handled. The lawsuit asks the court to block the ballot counting until officials can devise a new plan.

The lawsuit contended that observers are too far to see computers or to monitor calls and that ballot review could compromise secrecy.

“Gloria’s complete failure to timely submit an election plan as required by Nevada law and further refusal to work with petitioners to assure meaningful and safe observation of the process is unprecedented,” the plaintiffs charged in the suit.

The Nevada Democrat Party said in a statement that the lawsuit was “an obvious attempt to impede record-breaking momentum in Clark County.”

“The demands articulated in the GOP’s lawsuit amount to voter suppression, plain and simple,” the Nevada Democrat Party added.

Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general, wrote on Saturday that they have “no real ability to observe signature verification and no ability to challenge a signature match. 200K already counted. It’s all astonishing.”

“And when Democrats say this is voter suppression, my reply to that was cut. Rejecting a signature that doesn’t match does not result in disenfranchisement,” he added. “The voter is called, emailed etc exhaustively. If they confirm they signed it then it counts and legit voter is counted!”

Laxalt also told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that Gloria also reduced “the signature-matching accuracy standard to 40 percent and no one can challenge these signatures. Democrats’ assault on the integrity of our election continues!”

Pro-Trump Nevadans also held protests outside of the Las Vegas election department to fight the lack of transparency over mail-in ballots.

Ian Bayne, cofounder of the No Mask Nevada PAC, said, “I have heard that 99 percent of ballots are being approved, suggesting almost no voter fraud.”

He added, “We may never know if there is voter fraud because election officials won’t let anyone witness whatever it is they’re doing in there.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.