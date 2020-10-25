WATCH: ‘Jews for Trump’ Caravan Rolls Thru New York City; Punches, Rocks Thrown

A “Jews for Trump” vehicle rally rolled through the streets of New York City on Sunday afternoon — and met with violence from left-wing counter-demonstrators in Manhattan.

According to Yeshiva World News, “1,000 cars boasting Trump flags from Monsey, Flatbush, Boro Park and Manhattan” were expected to participate, culminating in a rally in Marine Park, Brooklyn.

Some participants began in Monsey, New York, some 60 miles away:

This is the New York Jews for Trump caravan. pic.twitter.com/4nhheyLl1r — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 25, 2020

Others launched from Brooklyn. Mark Kennedy, narrating on Periscope, said: “We’ve had enough. Enough of the antisemitism … and just enough of this communist crap.

“This is the first time I’ve thing such a thing in my lifetime, and it’s just amazing,” he said, referring to the parade. It’s unity, love, everyone is happy, everyone is excited — you know? This is America.”

However, not everyone was happy — at least, not in Manhattan, where black-clad counter-demonstrators attacked the caravan:

BREAKING IN MANHATTAN. Anti-Trump protesters rip flags off vehicles part of the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy. Throw red paint on vehicles, punch Trump supporters. @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/qbCeMKWWl9 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

More from brawl in Manhattan when anti-Trump protesters attack #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy pic.twitter.com/KUPratW4Mf — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Others hurled rocks and eggs at the caravan, or fired pepper spray:

Eggs thrown on #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/IvMC4uGXKN — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Woman arrested for spraying pepper spray at the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy on 5 Avenue in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/kfrwaLTJgT — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

The caravan eventually made its way to Brooklyn, to raucous cheers:

RIGHT HERE in NYC!!! The silent majority is coming out strong! There are more Republicans in NYC than you think. NYC is turning RED and we are for TRUMP!!! 🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/LLEW5JMipc — Andrea Catsimatidis (@AJ_Cats_) October 25, 2020

Around one thousand vehicles in the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy are now in Midwood Brooklyn heading to their final destination to Marine Park for an impromptu #MAGA rally pic.twitter.com/7rIJ6HOHsl — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

In Brooklyn #JewsForTrump despite the anti Semitic pushback. pic.twitter.com/2UGelfK0Yw — Ami Magazine (@Ami_Magazine) October 25, 2020

Trump supporters are TAKING OVER NYC!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bC2iudkAXx — Andrea Catsimatidis (@AJ_Cats_) October 25, 2020

Other pro-Trump events took place throughout the country, including Los Angeles:

President Trump has tweeted his support for some of the rallies, including a “MAGA-GRAS” in Long Island on Sunday.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.