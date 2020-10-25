WATCH: ‘Jews for Trump’ Caravan Rolls Thru New York City; Punches, Rocks Thrown

Joel B. Pollak

A “Jews for Trump” vehicle rally rolled through the streets of New York City on Sunday afternoon — and met with violence from left-wing counter-demonstrators in Manhattan.

According to Yeshiva World News, “1,000 cars boasting Trump flags from Monsey, Flatbush, Boro Park and Manhattan” were expected to participate, culminating in a rally in Marine Park, Brooklyn.

Some participants began in Monsey, New York, some 60 miles away:

Others launched from Brooklyn. Mark Kennedy, narrating on Periscope, said: “We’ve had enough. Enough of the antisemitism … and just enough of this communist crap.

“This is the first time I’ve thing such a thing in my lifetime, and it’s just amazing,” he said, referring to the parade. It’s unity, love, everyone is happy, everyone is excited — you know? This is America.”

However, not everyone was happy — at least, not in Manhattan, where black-clad counter-demonstrators attacked the caravan:

Others hurled rocks and eggs at the caravan, or fired pepper spray:

The caravan eventually made its way to Brooklyn, to raucous cheers:

Other pro-Trump events took place throughout the country, including Los Angeles:

President Trump has tweeted his support for some of the rallies, including a “MAGA-GRAS” in Long Island on Sunday.

