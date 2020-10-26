Donald Trump Taunts Joe Biden: ‘He Can’t Remember My Name’

President Donald Trump taunted former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Monday for forgetting his name in a recent interview.

“Could you imagine? He can’t remember my name,” Trump said. “Now I’m not that big of an ego guy … I happen to be president. He could not remember my name yesterday.”

Trump was referring to an interview with Biden with Norah O’Donnell on 60 Minutes aired on Sunday.

“Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, he, uh — gonna find ourselves in a position where, if, uh, Trump gets elected, uh, we’re gonna be, uh, we’re gonna be in a different world,” Biden said, continuing a pattern evidenced early in the campaign.

Every American needs to see Joe Biden's latest brain freeze. pic.twitter.com/CfrrHRElfy — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 23, 2020

Biden’s wife Jill blinked several times and opened and closed her mouth while her husband struggled to get the words out.

The former vice president’s brain apparently flashed back to a time when George W. Bush was president for the years 2000-2008.

“This is what you’re putting in office, I don’t think he’s going to make it,” Trump said at his rally.

The president also taunted Biden for remaining at home last weekend and holding no campaign events.

“Can you believe this? I’m running against this,” Trump said. “I am running against the worst candidate in the history of Presidential politics.”